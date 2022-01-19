Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 44,015 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 113.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,915 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 44,015 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBL opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $68.04.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

