Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,309 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $55,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.6% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after buying an additional 379,884 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 121.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

