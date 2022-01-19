Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT stock opened at $181.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.28. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

