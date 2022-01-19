Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.