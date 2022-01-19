Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,922 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 96,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

NYSE LADR opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 2.15. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

