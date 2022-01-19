Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 114,081 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 114,081 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJRI. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $7,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,902,000 after buying an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 805,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 118,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 84.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 200,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 91,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $710.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.