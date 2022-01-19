Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,039 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 40.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 960.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.86. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.