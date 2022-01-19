Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,630 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Model N during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth about $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

NYSE MODN opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $978.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

