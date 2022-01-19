Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,318,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 20,988,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51,061.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

