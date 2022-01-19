Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.