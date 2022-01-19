Samsara Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 24th (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara’s (NYSE:IOT) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 24th. Samsara had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $805,000,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During Samsara’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

IOT opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Samsara stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Samsara accounts for 0.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

