Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE SBII remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Wednesday. 168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,183. Sandbridge X2 has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBII. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandbridge X2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Sandbridge X2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

