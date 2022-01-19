Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

