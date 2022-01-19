Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $863.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

