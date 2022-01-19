SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SAP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SAP by 26.7% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.79. 681,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. SAP has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

