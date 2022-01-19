Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 318,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Sapiens International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,161,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPNS stock remained flat at $$31.28 during trading on Wednesday. 1,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,244. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SPNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

