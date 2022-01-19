Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.70. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 60,364 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STSA. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $144.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 27,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $152,235.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 148,449 shares of company stock valued at $829,034. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 665,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 204.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 432,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 125,745 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

