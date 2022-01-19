Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €133.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €133.00 ($151.14) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €162.08 ($184.19).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SU stock traded down €3.46 ($3.93) on Wednesday, hitting €159.88 ($181.68). 1,454,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($86.75). The business’s fifty day moving average is €163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €151.83.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.