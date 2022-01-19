SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SciPlay from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.69.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at $243,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

