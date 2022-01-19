Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.01

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.01 and traded as low as C$19.71. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$19.77, with a volume of 10,801 shares.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -362.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.81, for a total value of C$2,680,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,195,000 shares in the company, valued at C$32,036,994. Also, Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,697,769.70. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,232 shares of company stock worth $4,837,913.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

