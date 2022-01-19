Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.54 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 20,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 29,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

