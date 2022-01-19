Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Northrop Grumman Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Northrop Grumman in a report released on Sunday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $25.64 for the year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $401.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

