Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SCTBF. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

SCTBF stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. Securitas has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

