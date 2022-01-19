Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $61.91 million and approximately $17.54 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00017828 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001921 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

