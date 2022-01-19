Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SES from €10.00 ($11.36) to €9.50 ($10.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. SES has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $523.51 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SES will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

