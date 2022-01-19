SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 152 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,150,000 after acquiring an additional 315,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 282,377 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 104,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.10 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

