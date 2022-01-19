SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,897 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALVR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth $255,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $36,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $134,194.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,400. 55.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

