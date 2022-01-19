SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 291,647 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

