SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $394,000 in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $51,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,673 shares of company stock worth $6,134,710 in the last ninety days. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

