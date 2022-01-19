SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $620.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.47. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. Analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

