SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $264.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 739,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $6,945,548.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $100,431. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

