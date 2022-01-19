Sharps Compliance (SMED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $126.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,838 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

