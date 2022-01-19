Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Up 33.9% in December

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,003 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 979,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,133,000 after purchasing an additional 131,773 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 684,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 170,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.17. 193,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,654. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

