ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) were down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $146.86 and last traded at $147.80. Approximately 9,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 640,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.03.

Specifically, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total value of $9,327,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,200 shares of company stock worth $15,666,691. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.44 and a 200 day moving average of $195.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.12 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

