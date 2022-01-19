Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $105.50

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as €105.50 ($119.89) and last traded at €108.20 ($122.95), with a volume of 47382 shares. The stock had previously closed at €108.20 ($122.95).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €179.09 ($203.51).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €131.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €135.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

