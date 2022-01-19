Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shopify by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,054.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,406.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,453.88. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.23.

Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

