Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.87) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.87) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.89) to GBX 260 ($3.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TP ICAP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 249.20 ($3.40).

Shares of TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 147.50 ($2.01) on Wednesday. TP ICAP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 123.42 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 263.05 ($3.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 166.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

