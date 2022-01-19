Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 570 ($7.78) to GBX 625 ($8.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 660 ($9.01) to GBX 585 ($7.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.69) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Pearson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($8.05) target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 701.67 ($9.57).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 673.80 ($9.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 607.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 698.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 909 ($12.40).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

