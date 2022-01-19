Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

EYE stock opened at GBX 617.50 ($8.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 413.54 ($5.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 675 ($9.21). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 617.23. The firm has a market cap of £161.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,066.50.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

