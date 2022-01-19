Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Decreases By 27.2%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,300 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 503,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 2,718 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 2,500 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

