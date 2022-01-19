Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Decreases By 36.8%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,891,500 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 9,321,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,133.0 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

OTCMKTS BHHOF opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

