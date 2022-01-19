Short Interest in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Declines By 37.8%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,700 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 997,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 666,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. 9,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,662. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CLBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Caladrius Biosciences news, Director Steven S. Myers purchased 33,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $30,068.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 184,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

