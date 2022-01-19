Short Interest in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Drops By 33.4%

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the December 15th total of 321,500 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE COE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 51,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,008. The company has a market cap of $23.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of -0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Online Education Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on China Online Education Group from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.