Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Rises By 28.2%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,127,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 12,576,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,041.5 days.

OTCMKTS SNPMF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

