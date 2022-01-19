Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Rises By 47.5%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,396,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,817 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

DWSN stock remained flat at $$2.33 during trading on Wednesday. 9,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,442. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 131.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.