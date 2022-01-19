Short Interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expands By 22.1%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 901,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 976,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGLX. reduced their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $313.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.