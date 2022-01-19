Short Interest in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Declines By 24.4%

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 9,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. 232,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,090. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,162,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.