Short Interest in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rises By 22.2%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FTNT stock opened at $308.47 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.39 and its 200-day moving average is $310.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 36.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.68.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

