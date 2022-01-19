Short Interest in Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Decreases By 36.4%

Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HECOF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 211,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,960. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52. Global Helium has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

