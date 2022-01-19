Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Expands By 36.1%

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 203,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.